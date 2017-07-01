Simple Cooking Tips To Make Life Easier

With so many different resources available for cooking, it can seem like there is an information overload -- leaving you feel extremely overwhelmed. However, just by using these simple tricks you can quickly and easily learn ways to prepare and serve high quality food that the whole family will enjoy!

Prepare as much of your recipe as you can ahead of time. The prep work should be done before you even start cooking. Cooking with a deadline to meet can become stressful. Prep work helps take the stress out of meal planning and preparing.

Flouring the baking pan is called for by lots of recipes. It is necessary for the baking, but leaves an unattractive white coating on the side of the cake. Change the recipe a little and use dry cake mix instead of flour. The unattractive white residue from the side of the cake will disappear.

One of the greatest things that you can do is to cook with family members or friends. When you cook with someone else, you will be able to pick up on tricks that they implement and will be able to better yourself as a cook. Talk to them to see how their thought process works, to elevate your expertise.

If you are cooking pasta and are tired of the same taste, you can add a hint of lemon. Lemon will give it the extra taste that you desire, and this additive is also a very powerful antioxidant. Adding spices and different flavors can help improve the quality of your meals.

Your cake can be ruined if the baking powder is too old. In most cases, you don't remember when you bought the box you have just found in the cupboard. Don't gamble with it, test it. Put one tablespoon of baking powder in one third cup of water. If it fizzes, it's good to use. If not, throw it away and buy a new box because what you have is too old.

If you are stuck trying to figure out what to cook for dinner during the week, consider building your meals around themes. "Mexican Monday" could mean burritos or a nice taco salad. How about "Tuscan Tuesday" featuring spaghetti and meatballs or maybe meatball subs? And "Fish Friday" offers lots of options for shrimp, salmon or even tuna. Bring the whole family into the fun by letting the kids pick a theme and help plan the meal that day.

One of the things that you can do if you are cooking cauliflower is to add milk, which will help to brighten your vegetable. This will add to the aesthetic appeal of your food and will also maintain the freshness until you decide to serve it to your friends or family.

Keep track of ingredients when baking. Sometimes, when you are adding a lot of dry ingredients to your mixing bowl, it's easy to lose track. An easy solution to this is to place each ingredient in a different part of the bowl. That way, every dry ingredient you add can be seen and counted.

Many strongly-scented vegetables and herbs will leave an odor on your cutting board, even if you clean it. Mark your chopping board using indelible ink in order to keep track of which side you used.

One of the best cooking tips you can find is to use your imagination. Following every recipe to the letter will give results, but it won't make you a great cook. In some cases by making little modifications to the recipe here and there will result in a dish that is tastier than if you had used the original recipe. That is a sign of a true cook!

It is important to know that just because a recipe does not call for a certain spice does not mean you cannot add it. For instance, you may feel that garlic would make the dish taste better, which may be true. So do not be scared, go ahead and add it.

When it comes to cooking it is important to consider the dietary concerns of those who are going to be eating your food. Be sure to check if anybody has sodium or sugar concerns in order to prevent embarrassment on their part from having to refuse your otherwise delicious food.

You don't have to be scared of cooking; you just need to learn the techniques that will give you some confidence. You can save some money by making your food, and improve your nutrition and health all while having fun. Apply the advice you've just learned from the above article to your grocery store trip, kitchen, and then your plate. Happy home cooking and bon appetit!