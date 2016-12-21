Easy Cooking Tips You Had To Find Out

Learning how to cook is like learning how to dance. It takes plenty of study, hard work and dedication. The tips we've put together in this article should help you determine the types of things you should focus on mastering in order to become the cook you've always wanted to be.

Get the most juice out of lemons. Fresh lemon juice is much more tasty than the kind that comes out of a bottle, but it is sometimes surprising how little juice you can get out of a lemon. Heat the lemon in a microwave for 20 seconds on high power. Then, roll the lemon on your cutting board using as much pressure as possible. This way, you will get about twice the amount of juice out of the lemon, and your dish will be much more flavorful!

If you are cooking for someone important, such as a new boss or for a dinner party, don't use a new recipe and a new ingredient. Make sure you practice the dish first for your own family. Play around with it to make sure it is how you want it.

After you have prepared some sauce, freeze the leftovers in ice cube trays. Take them out to use on another night when you'd like a no hassle home cooked meal. Simply reheat the sauce cubes slowly in a medium pan on your stove top. The sauce is still good after it is frozen.

Save your butter and margarine wrappers to use when baking. The wax paper that butter and margarine is wrapped in just happens to be the perfect size for greasing pans or rubbing onto a potato before popping it in the oven for baking. Save wrappers butter-side to butter-side in a closed storage container, so it stays fresh for your baking needs.

Season meats evenly. It is important to season all of the meats you are going to be cooking evenly. Sprinkle the seasoning lightly over the meat like it was snowing down. This will keep the seasoning even and prevent clumping. The taste will be more consistent all through it.

Take the guesswork out of reducing liquids. When a recipe calls for you to cook until the liquid is reduced by a certain amount, dip the handle of a wooden spoon into the liquid to mark the depth. This will leave a line on the wooden spoon. Later, you can dip the spoon again to see how much the liquid has actually reduced.

To get professional-looking results when dipping candy in melted chocolate, use a toothpick to dip the soft candy. Push the toothpick into the candy piece about halfway, ensuring not to go all the way through the candy. Dip the candy, drop it on waxed paper to cool, and quickly drop a tiny bit of the melted chocolate over the hole created by the toothpick. The toothpick hole is now cleverly filled with chocolate.

When you do this, you can enjoy your favorite fresh fruits all year. In addition it will give you access to fruits that aren't always in season.

If you are preparing a recipe that calls for milk or water, try substituting with an alternate liquid to add new flavor to your meals. You could use chicken broth or juice, instead of water. You can substitute buttermilk, yogurt or sour cream in place of the milk. Changing up the liquids in your recipes can add nutrition, while livening up a standby dish.

If you find yourself with part of a loaf of stale bread, don't throw it away or feed it to the birds. Instead, turn it into croutons for a soup or salad by tossing cubes of bread with oil and seasonings and baking them until crispy. You can also turn stale bread into breadcrumbs for many recipes.

You need to store your flour in a waterproof container. If flour gets wet, it becomes a huge mess and cannot be used for cooking. There are some waterproof containers that can be sealed so that there is no way for water to get into it, which can save you a lot of money in the long run.

When cooking, get into the habit of washing your dishes as soon as you finish using them. Keep a fresh sink of hot soapy water in one side of your sink and clear rinse water in the other. Dishes clean best immediately after use and by washing them immediately, they will be ready to prepare the next ingredient for your meal.

When you are storing leftovers make sure that you put them away as soon as possible to inhibit bacteria growth. You should always cover them tightly as well. This not only ensures health but it also will keep your leftovers fresher for a longer period of time. Leftovers are great!

Use a paper towel to blot dry, any meat that you are browning before you put it in the hot oil. This prevents the release of moisture when your meat hits the hot oil. When you are browning meat, you want it to sear, not steam. Moisture-rich meats will steam and the brown crust that you seek from browning, will prove elusive.

Pour off the grease from your browned hamburger before you add the rest of the ingredients. Your health will thank you for this small step and the meal is likely to taste much better without the unneeded fat. Keep an empty can or other container on your stove top expressly for that purpose.

Do not let cooking frustrated you, even if you fail at first; you will get better at it as you practice. Remember to have fun. Think of the joy that you will have to share your creations with your family and friends.